Pope set to meet Amazonian people in Peru (2)

Rome
19/01/2018
Rome, January 19 - Pope Francis is set to meet indigenous peoples of the Amazon rainforest on the first full day of the Peruvian leg of his apostolic visit on Friday after he left Chile on Thursday. The Argentina pontiff, who has made environmentalism and combatting climate change a key part of his papacy, is expected to issue a message of warning and of hope to the world. Francis on Friday blessed the faithful from the balcony of the nunciature at Lima before flying off to the southeast city of Puerto Maldonado. "See you when I get back", he said.
