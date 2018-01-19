Rome

Pope set to meet Amazonian people in Peru (2)

Francis on second leg of apostolic visit after leaving Chile

Pope set to meet Amazonian people in Peru (2)

Rome, January 19 - Pope Francis is set to meet indigenous peoples of the Amazon rainforest on the first full day of the Peruvian leg of his apostolic visit on Friday after he left Chile on Thursday. The Argentina pontiff, who has made environmentalism and combatting climate change a key part of his papacy, is expected to issue a message of warning and of hope to the world. Francis on Friday blessed the faithful from the balcony of the nunciature at Lima before flying off to the southeast city of Puerto Maldonado. "See you when I get back", he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna e Messina

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna
e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33