Milan

Tough guys get eaten, Grasso tells Grillo

Senate Speaker, LeU leader comments on M5S rejecting alliances

Tough guys get eaten, Grasso tells Grillo

Milan, January 19 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, leader of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, on Friday warned 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo he may end up eating his words after the latter ruled out forming alliances for the March 4 general election. "I'm wary of tough guys because they always find someone who's tougher who eats them," Grasso said when asked about Grillo.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna e Messina

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna
e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33