Milan

My profile is premier identikit - Berlusconi (2)

Ex-premier says 12 of 20 ministers to be from outside politics

Milan, January 19 - Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that the next Italian premier should be someone like himself. "What's the identikit of the future centre-right premier? It should be someone who has set themselves important, risky targets in life that are difficult to achieve and managed to achieve them all. Someone like Silvio Berlusconi comes to mind," he told one of his Mediaset TV channels. Berlusconi said Thursday he would return to the premier's office if the centre right win the March 4 general election and the European Court of Human Rights lifts a ban on his holding public office. The court is not expected to rule before the March vote, however Berlusconi was ejected from the Senate in 2013 after the office ban, stemming from a tax-evasion conviction. He added that he envisioned a government made up of 20 ministers including 12 from outside the world of politics.

