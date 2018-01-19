I and Bossi fought Andreotti says Maroni (3)

Milan, January 19 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said Thursday he and former Northern League leader Umberto Bossi had "always fought those like (former premier Giulio) Andreotti after Andreotti's former lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, newly candidated for the League, said the late statesman "would have approved this national League himself". Maroni recently said he would not stand as Lombardy governor again in elections on March 4, the same day as the general election, amid reports of a spat with League leader Matteo Salvini. The League recently dropped 'Northern' from its name to reflect its bid to project its appeal far beyond its norhethern heartlands. Bongiorno said Friday: "Andreotti would have approved his national and concrete League, and not the one that was only concerned about the north. She repeated she saw eye-to-eye with Salvini on a number of issues including stiffening self-defence laws and sanctions against criminals. Salvini said Thursday that Bongiorno, a lawyer who successfully defended late premier Andreotti from mafia and murder charges, will run with the anti-migrant, anti-euro League general election. "Giulia Bongiorno is heading the League ticket in various parts of the country," said Salvini, whose party is running in a centre-right alliance with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party and a smaller rightist party. Salvini was speaking at a press conference with Bongiorno, who was also chair of the Lower House justice committee. "It is the sign of a League that is growing, involving, banking on professionals from civil society and above all in the field of the defence of security, women's rights and justice reform," he said. Bongiorno said "I am thrilled to restart this road, happy with my continual discourse with Salvini. "I want an Italy with fewer culprits getting off and more rules that guarantee freedom". On a Salvini campaign vow to reopen brothels, Bongiorno said "if it's a free choice by women, I say Yes". Raffaele Sollecito, who Bongiorno helped clear of murder along with Amanda Knox in the Meredith Kercher case, said "I hope (Bongiorno) makes it". Andreotti, who died aged 84 in 2013, was cleared of helping the Sicilian Mafia, but only after 1980. His assistance to the Mob before that date was judged to have timed out. He was also cleared of ordering the murder of muck-raking journalist Mino Pecorelli in 1979. Bossi, the League's former firebrand leader who stepped down after financial probes and amid poor health, disagrees with Salvini's new broader focus on the whole of Italy with his populist anti-immigration and flat-tax campaigns.