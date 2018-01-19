Another 2 'baby gang' members cited in Naples (3)

Naples, January 19 - Another two members of youth gangs in Naples - known as 'baby gangs' in Italian - were cited Friday for attacking a boy near the Policlinico metro station Sunday evening, sources said. On Thursday morning police identified the first two alleged attackers of Ciro, sources said. The latest two boys are also, like the others, from the nearby Chiaiano district. They were nabbed on the basis of CCTV footage. The victim was attacked without any apparent reason while returning from a game of five-a-side soccer. Police said the pair "for no apparent reason started insulting and punching Ciro and broke his nose". The 16-year-old victim of the attack reportedly told police he was approached by a group of youths aged 16-18 who called him names and then attacked him. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said members of youth gangs should be taken from their families. Naples police chief Antonio De Iesu said "young people's malaise generates cruelty" and called for better social policies to rescue youths from the streets. He said a deal had just been signed to take 400 kids off the streets and teach them a trade. De Iesu also said police were at work to draw a map of the southern Italian city's youth gangs. photo: demo against 'baby gangs'