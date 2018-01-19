Bolzano

Austria setting up border task force for migrants (2)

Interior Minister Kickl announces move

Bolzano, January 19 - Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl has said Vienna is setting up a special police task force for border checks as part of its drive to stop the arrival of migrants. Kickl, a member of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOE), said the unit will be "capable of taking over border management within hours" and "proceed to identify" travellers.

