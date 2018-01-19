Austria setting up border task force for migrants (2)

Bolzano
19/01/2018
Bolzano, January 19 - Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl has said Vienna is setting up a special police task force for border checks as part of its drive to stop the arrival of migrants. Kickl, a member of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPOE), said the unit will be "capable of taking over border management within hours" and "proceed to identify" travellers.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online