Government OKs accord on new public employee contract

Rome
19/01/2018
Rome, January 19 - The government has approved an agreement on a new national collective contract for public employees, sources told ANSA on Friday. The agreement was forged on December 23 by unions and ARAN, the agency that negotiates on behalf of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. The draft contract now needs a green light from the Audit Court. Madia on Friday tweeted that the cabinet has approved the payment of arrears and salary increases under the new contract.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online