Minister promises arrears, salary hikes

Government OKs accord on new public employee contract

Rome, January 19 - The government has approved an agreement on a new national collective contract for public employees, sources told ANSA on Friday. The agreement was forged on December 23 by unions and ARAN, the agency that negotiates on behalf of Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia. The draft contract now needs a green light from the Audit Court. Madia on Friday tweeted that the cabinet has approved the payment of arrears and salary increases under the new contract.

