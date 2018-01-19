Grillo rules out M5S alliances

Rome
19/01/2018
Rome, January 19 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Friday ruled out the prospect of the anti-establishment group forming alliances ahead of the March 4 general election. "These questions are senseless," Grillo said after presenting the M5S's new election symbol at the interior ministry when asked about a possible alliance with the ruling Democratic Party (PD). "It's like saying that one day a panda can eat raw meat. We only eat bamboo".
