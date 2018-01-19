Rome

Italy lands record 12 bn in EIB funding in 2017 (2)

Over 270 bn in investments supported since 2008

Italy lands record 12 bn in EIB funding in 2017 (2)

Rome, January 19 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and its SME arm the European Investment Fund (EIF) injected a record of over 12 billion euros in financing in Italy in 2017, according to data the EIB presented with the Italian economy ministry on Friday. As a result the group has pumped in new financing of 100 billion euros since 2008 and supported investments worth over 270 billion. The figures were presented as a news conference by BEI Vice President and EIF Chairman Dario Scannapieco and Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna e Messina

Truffe Agea, 11 arresti tra Enna
e Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33