Italy lands record 12 bn in EIB funding in 2017 (2)

Rome
19/01/2018
Rome, January 19 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and its SME arm the European Investment Fund (EIF) injected a record of over 12 billion euros in financing in Italy in 2017, according to data the EIB presented with the Italian economy ministry on Friday. As a result the group has pumped in new financing of 100 billion euros since 2008 and supported investments worth over 270 billion. The figures were presented as a news conference by BEI Vice President and EIF Chairman Dario Scannapieco and Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.
