Taranto kids find mineral dust in schools near ILVA plant

Taranto
19/01/2018
Taranto, January 19 - Pupils attending schools in Taranto's Tamburi district close to troubled steelmaker ILVA, which has been involved in an environmental health scandal, found their desks dirty with mineral dust Friday after a two-day shutdown due to strong winds in the region. Schools around the plant are closed on so-called 'wind days' over concerns that students might be affected by high levels of pollution caused by ILVA. The Taranto plant, Europe's largest, is undergoing a painful restructuring to revamp it and clean it up after years in which it was linked to high local cancer rates.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online