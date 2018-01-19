Taranto kids find mineral dust in schools near ILVA plant

Taranto

Taranto, January 19 - Pupils attending schools in Taranto's Tamburi district close to troubled steelmaker ILVA, which has been involved in an environmental health scandal, found their desks dirty with mineral dust Friday after a two-day shutdown due to strong winds in the region. Schools around the plant are closed on so-called 'wind days' over concerns that students might be affected by high levels of pollution caused by ILVA. The Taranto plant, Europe's largest, is undergoing a painful restructuring to revamp it and clean it up after years in which it was linked to high local cancer rates.

