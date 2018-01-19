Rome

Tennis: Seppi battles into Australian Open last 16

Italian overcomes stiff challenge from big-hitting Karlovic

Rome, January 19 - Italy's Andreas Seppi overcome a stiff challenge from big-hitting Croat Ivo Karlovic to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open with 6-3 7-6 6-7 6-7 9-7 win in a match that lasted almost four hours on Friday. Seppi will face Britain's Kyle Edmund in the next round.

