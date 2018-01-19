Cortina d'Ampezzo

Skiing: Goggia nabs 2nd downhill win in week a Cortina (2)

Italian beats Americans Italian beats Vonn and Shiffrin

Skiing: Goggia nabs 2nd downhill win in week a Cortina (2)

Cortina d'Ampezzo, January 19 - Italy's Sofia Goggia claimed her second downhill World Cup win in a week on Friday when she triumphed at the event at Cortina d'Ampezzo. Goggia, who led an Italian clean sweep on the podium at Bad Kleinkirchheim at the weekend, on Friday prevailed with a time of 1.36.45. American star Lindsey Vonn was second and her compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin was third. The win also puts Goggia top of the downhill World Cup standings with 269 points after four of the eight races, 49 points more than Shiffrin. It is the 25-year-old's fourth World Cup victory.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Sopralluogo di Sgarbi al palazzo del '700 abbattuto

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

46enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

Inviate delle "Iene" aggredite nel Cosentino, due denunce

Inviate delle "Iene" aggredite
nel Cosentino, due denunce

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33