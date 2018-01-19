Skiing: Goggia nabs 2nd downhill win in week a Cortina (2)

Cortina d'Ampezzo, January 19 - Italy's Sofia Goggia claimed her second downhill World Cup win in a week on Friday when she triumphed at the event at Cortina d'Ampezzo. Goggia, who led an Italian clean sweep on the podium at Bad Kleinkirchheim at the weekend, on Friday prevailed with a time of 1.36.45. American star Lindsey Vonn was second and her compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin was third. The win also puts Goggia top of the downhill World Cup standings with 269 points after four of the eight races, 49 points more than Shiffrin. It is the 25-year-old's fourth World Cup victory.