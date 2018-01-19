Turin

Part of Turandot set collapses in Turin, choir members hurt

Two singers not badly injured

Turin, January 19 - Two members of the choir at Turin's Teatro Regio were hurt late on Thursday when a part of the set for a production of Turandot collapsed during the show. The two people were taken to hospital but they were not badly injured. The incident took place after the curtain had come down at the end of the second act of the opera. The show was halted.

