M5S presents new election symbol

Rome, January 19 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday presented its new symbol for the March 4 general election. The new symbol features the website address ilblogdellestelle.it (the blog of the stars) rather than www.movimento5stelle.it, which had been on it up to now. The change suggests the movement is set to move away from the blog of founder Beppe Grillo.

