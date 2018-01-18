Rome

Civil protection official arrested for usury in Rome

Carabinieri inquiry, 50-yr-old targeted shopkeepers

Rome, January 18 - An official from the Department of Civil Protection was arrested on Thursday on accusations of continued usury, attempted extortion and abusive use of financial activities. Carabinieri arrested the 59-year-old Rome resident for having allegedly granting loans at usurious rates of up to 40% to several shopkeepers in the upscale Prati area of the capital. He also allegedly used his civil protection office in Via Ulpiano as a "base", police said.

