Civil protection official arrested for usury in Rome

Rome
18/01/2018
Rome, January 18 - An official from the Department of Civil Protection was arrested on Thursday on accusations of continued usury, attempted extortion and abusive use of financial activities. Carabinieri arrested the 59-year-old Rome resident for having allegedly granting loans at usurious rates of up to 40% to several shopkeepers in the upscale Prati area of the capital. He also allegedly used his civil protection office in Via Ulpiano as a "base", police said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online