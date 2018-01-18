4th Milan accident worker dies

Milan
Milan, January 18 - The fourth worker in an industrial accident that killed another three in Milan Tuesday died on Thursday. Giancarlo Barbieri, 62, lost his brother Arrigo in the accident at the Lamina lamination plant. The four inhaled nitrogen fumes while repairing an oven. Barbieri is in the intensive care unit of Milan's San Raffaele Hospital. In Italy patients are formally pronounced dead six hours after being pronounced brain dead, as Barbieri was.
