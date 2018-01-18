No Christian joy in closed doors to migrants - pope (2)

Iquique, January 18 - Pope Francis said it was unchristian to reject migrants as he celebrated Mass at Campus Lobito in Iquique on Thursday, the final day of the Chilean part of his apostolic trip, which also takes in Peru. "This land is the land of dreams, but let's make it continue to be a land of hospitality," the pope said. "Festive hospitality, because we are well aware that there is no Christian joy when one closes doors. "There is no Christian joy when you hear people say to others that there are too many of them or that there is no place for them among us. "Iquique is an area of immigrants that recalls the greatness of men and women, of whole families, who do not give in to adversity and take the road in search of life. "These people, especially when they have to leave their homelands because they don't not have the basic necessities to live, are icons of the Holy Family".