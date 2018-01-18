Rome

Vaccine obligation 'not unreasonable' - top court (2)

Lawmakers right to beef up protection says Constitutional Court

Rome, January 18 - It is "not unreasonable" to make vaccinations compulsory for school admissions, the Constitutional Court said Thursday in explaining its November 21 rejection of the Veneto region's appeal against the government's move to make 10 jabs obligatory. It said "the legislator felt he had to reinforce the cogency of the tools of vaccine prophylaxis".

