Skeleton found at Sabaudia, cd be kitesurfer

Resort south of Rome

Sabaudia, January 18 - A body in an advanced stage of decomposition was found at the seaside resort of Sabaudia south of Rome Thursday. It was little more than a skeleton and had been in the sea for a long time, bashed about by strong currents, ANSA sources said. The skeleton bore scraps of technical gear used by kitesurfers, the sources said. Police think it may be a kitesurfer who went missing from his home in Tarquinia near Viterbo two months ago.

