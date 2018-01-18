Skeleton found at Sabaudia, cd be kitesurfer

Sabaudia
18/01/2018
Sabaudia, January 18 - A body in an advanced stage of decomposition was found at the seaside resort of Sabaudia south of Rome Thursday. It was little more than a skeleton and had been in the sea for a long time, bashed about by strong currents, ANSA sources said. The skeleton bore scraps of technical gear used by kitesurfers, the sources said. Police think it may be a kitesurfer who went missing from his home in Tarquinia near Viterbo two months ago.
