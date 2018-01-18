Pope gets out of popemobile to help policewoman (2)

Santiago
18/01/2018
Santiago, January 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday got out of the popemobile to help a Chilean policewoman who had fallen off her horse. The officer fell near the popemobile as it was wending its way through the crowds in the Chilean city of Iquique. Francis asked the driver to stop the vehicle and got off to help the woman. An ambulance rushed to the scene to take the officer away and the papal cortege resumed its way.
