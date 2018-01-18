Pope meets victims of Chile regime (3)

Iquique, January 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday met two victims of the 1970s repressive Chilean regime of General Augusto Pinochet, at the Nuestra Senora de Lourdes shrine at Iquique. Francis greeted Hector Marin Rosset, whose brother was abducted and killed on September 28, 1973 in Iquique. "Pope Francis, I put my hopes of meeting our detained desaparecidos in your hands," Rosset told the pope. The pope also received a letter from the two victims.