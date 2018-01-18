Iquique

Pope meets victims of Chile regime (3)

In Iquique

Pope meets victims of Chile regime (3)

Iquique, January 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday met two victims of the 1970s repressive Chilean regime of General Augusto Pinochet, at the Nuestra Senora de Lourdes shrine at Iquique. Francis greeted Hector Marin Rosset, whose brother was abducted and killed on September 28, 1973 in Iquique. "Pope Francis, I put my hopes of meeting our detained desaparecidos in your hands," Rosset told the pope. The pope also received a letter from the two victims.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33