Anti-trust opens probes into Apple, Samsung (2)

'Cut performance times to make users buy new ones'

Rome, January 18 - The Italian anti-trust authority on Thursday opened two separate probes into companies in the Samsung and Apple groups operating in Italy, for suspected anticompetitive practices. The authority said the decisions had been taken after complaints from consumers and a "formal pre-investigative phase". The companies are accused of "a general commercial policy aimed at exploiting the lack of certain components to reduce the performance times of their products and induce consumers to buy new versions".

