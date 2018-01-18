2 more 'baby gang' members cited in Naples (3)

Naples

Naples, January 18 - Italian police on Thursday cited two alleged members of youth gangs - known as 'baby gangs' in Italy - who allegedly broke a teenager's nose while they were coming home from a five-a-side soccer match on Sunday. Police said the pair "for no apparent reason started insulting and punching Ciro and broke his nose". The 16-year-old victim of the attack reportedly told police he was approached by a group of youths aged 16-18 who called him names and then attacked him. Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said members of youth gangs should be taken from their families. Naples police chief Antonio De Iesu said "young people's malaise generates cruelty" and called for better social policies to rescue youths from the streets. He said a deal had just been signed to take 400 kids off the streets and teach them a trade. De Iesu also said police were at work to draw a map of the southern Italian city's youth gangs. photo: Naples demo against youth gang violence

