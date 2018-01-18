129 mn Chinese tourists in the world, 1.5 mn in Italy (2)

Venice, January 18 - There were 129 million Chinese tourists in the world last year and almost 1.5 million in Italy in 2016, China Tourism Association President Dai Bin said on the opening of the Europe-China tourism year Thursday. The money they generated last year was over 110 billion dollars, Dai said. In 2016 there were 12 million Chinese tourists in Europe. In North America there were 3.1 million trips, Dai said.