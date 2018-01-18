Venice

129 mn Chinese tourists in the world, 1.5 mn in Italy (2)

12 mn in Europe, 3.1 mn in North America

129 mn Chinese tourists in the world, 1.5 mn in Italy (2)

Venice, January 18 - There were 129 million Chinese tourists in the world last year and almost 1.5 million in Italy in 2016, China Tourism Association President Dai Bin said on the opening of the Europe-China tourism year Thursday. The money they generated last year was over 110 billion dollars, Dai said. In 2016 there were 12 million Chinese tourists in Europe. In North America there were 3.1 million trips, Dai said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33