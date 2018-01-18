'Expansive policy' risk after elections - Fitch (2)

Milan, January 18 - Ratings agency Fitch said Thursday it saw a risk of expansive fiscal policies after the March 4 general election. "We are concerned that fiscal policy may become expansionary after the elections," said Michele Napolitano, Fitch's western Europe sovereign debt head. "And that, with a fragile majority with the risks of an early election it could be difficult to take effective fiscal measures or adopt unpopular reforms. We are, however, less concerned about a populist euroskeptical drift and we do not think it likely there will be a government committed to taking Italy out of the euro".