Milan

'Expansive policy' risk after elections - Fitch (2)

Govt to take Italy out of euro unlikely

'Expansive policy' risk after elections - Fitch (2)

Milan, January 18 - Ratings agency Fitch said Thursday it saw a risk of expansive fiscal policies after the March 4 general election. "We are concerned that fiscal policy may become expansionary after the elections," said Michele Napolitano, Fitch's western Europe sovereign debt head. "And that, with a fragile majority with the risks of an early election it could be difficult to take effective fiscal measures or adopt unpopular reforms. We are, however, less concerned about a populist euroskeptical drift and we do not think it likely there will be a government committed to taking Italy out of the euro".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

Badante aguzzina arrestata dai carabinieri

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33