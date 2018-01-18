FS, ANAS in 11-bn merger (2)

Rome, January 18 - Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and motorway company ANAS on Thursday announced a merger creating a group with a turnover of 11 billion euros, cutting costs by 800 million euros. The capital hike is 2.86 billon euros, FS and ANAS chiefs Renato Mazzoncini and Gianni Vittorio Armani said. "With the OK from the European Anti-Trust agency and the signing at the economy ministry the operation of merging the ANAS group into FS has been completed," they said. photo: Mazzoncini