Almost 4 mn hit by flu in Italy (2)

Rome
18/01/2018
Rome, January 18 - Almost four million Italians have come down with the flu this winter, the Higher Health Institute's Influnet service said Thursday. In the last week alone, it said, there have been 832,000 new cases, many of them children. The exact number of flu victims so far is 3.883 million, it said.
