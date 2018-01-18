Italians come up with nasal spray to repair hearts (2)

Rome

Helps heart pump blood

Rome, January 18 - An Italian team has conceived a nasal spray able to help repair hearts that have become less efficient in pumping blood after heart attacks. The team led by Michele Miragoli of Parma university and Daniele Catalucci of CNR IGTB, have published their results in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The spray "contains a huge number of nanoparticles in a system that imitates the mechanisms of atmospheric pollution", Miragoli told ANSA. "The nanoparticles travel towards the lungs and from there immediately to the heart where they unload their drugs. "In this way the drug gets straight to the heart and is much more efficient". Miragoli said experiments on patients could come "in the space of 5-7 years".

