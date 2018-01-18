Steady hires down 30% in Nov - INPS

Rome
18/01/2018
Rome, January 18 - Steady hires were 30.3% down in November and 4.4% in the first 11 months of last year, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The number of long-term contracts signed was 1.43 million, it said. On-call contracts rose 119% in the first 11 months of last year, it said. photo: INPS chief Tito Boeri
