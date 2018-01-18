Milan

4th Milan accident worker brain dead

Another 3 killed in lamination plant oven accident

Milan, January 18 - The fourth worker in an industrial accident that killed another three in Milan Tuesday has been pronounced brain dead, medical sources said Thursday. Giancarlo Barbieri, 62, lost his brother Arrigo in the accident at the Lamina lamination plant. The four inhaled nitrogen fumes while repairing an oven. Barbieri is in the intensive care unit of Milan's San Raffaele Hospital. Patients are pronounced dead six hours after being pronounced brain dead.

