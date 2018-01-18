Trapani

Selinunte temple columns up within 7 months, says Sgarbi

Price quotation by the end of the month, to speak to financier

Trapani, January 18 - Vittorio Sgarbi, Regional Councillor for Cultural Heritage of the Sicilian Region, has said that the first columns of Selinunte's Temple G would begin going up within the next seven months. Selinunte was an ancient Greek city on the southwestern coast of Sicily and its temples are now referred to by letters. The archaeological site contains five temples centered on an acropolis. Of the five temples, only the Temple of Hera, also known as "Temple E", has been re-erected. At its peak before 409 BC the city may have contained up to 30,000 people, excluding slaves. "By the end of the month I will have a real price quotation, which I will show to a reliable and important financier who will have to say whether he will take part and who will find sponsors. In March we will know for certain whether there will be a patron.".

