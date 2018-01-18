Fed up of being 'fig leaves' says Gabrielli

Vercelli
18/01/2018
Vercelli, January 18 - Italian police chief Franco Gabrelli on Thursday said the police was "fed up of being fig leaves" for the judiciary. He said the Turin soccer final stampede in which a woman was trampled to death was "one example of this". Italy will "die of a bulimia of laws", he added
