Pope marries Chilean hostess and steward on flight (3)

Iquique
18/01/2018
Iquique, January 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday married a Chilean air hostess and a steward on a flight from Santiago to Iquiqe. It was the first time a pope had celebrated a wedding during a flight. The staff of the Latam airline, Carlo and Paul, aged 41 and 39, have been living together for several years and have two children. They had already been married in a civil ceremony. They had been unable to do a religious wedding because their church collapsed in a 2010 earthquake. The wedding celebrated by the pope was not planned. It was "unexpected", the Vatican said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online