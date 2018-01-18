Iquique

Pope marries Chilean hostess and steward on flight (3)

Flying from Santiago to Iquiqe

Pope marries Chilean hostess and steward on flight (3)

Iquique, January 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday married a Chilean air hostess and a steward on a flight from Santiago to Iquiqe. It was the first time a pope had celebrated a wedding during a flight. The staff of the Latam airline, Carlo and Paul, aged 41 and 39, have been living together for several years and have two children. They had already been married in a civil ceremony. They had been unable to do a religious wedding because their church collapsed in a 2010 earthquake. The wedding celebrated by the pope was not planned. It was "unexpected", the Vatican said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33