Pope marries Chilean hostess and steward on flight (3)

Iquique, January 18 - Pope Francis on Thursday married a Chilean air hostess and a steward on a flight from Santiago to Iquiqe. It was the first time a pope had celebrated a wedding during a flight. The staff of the Latam airline, Carlo and Paul, aged 41 and 39, have been living together for several years and have two children. They had already been married in a civil ceremony. They had been unable to do a religious wedding because their church collapsed in a 2010 earthquake. The wedding celebrated by the pope was not planned. It was "unexpected", the Vatican said.