Rome

Keep on reforms, otherwise going backwards says Padoan

Too many young people leaving Italy

Rome, January 18 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Thursday stressed the importance of "continuing" the government's structural reforms, "otherwise there is the risk of going backwards". He said human capital was the "real challenge" facing the next legislature and said too many young people were leaving Italy. A structural rise in employment was needed, he said.

