Keep on reforms, otherwise going backwards says Padoan

Rome
18/01/2018
Rome, January 18 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Thursday stressed the importance of "continuing" the government's structural reforms, "otherwise there is the risk of going backwards". He said human capital was the "real challenge" facing the next legislature and said too many young people were leaving Italy. A structural rise in employment was needed, he said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online