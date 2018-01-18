January 18

Boy, 5, dies of meningitis in La Spezia (3)

Antibiotics for those who came into contact with him

Boy, 5, dies of meningitis in La Spezia (3)

January 18 - A five-year-old boy died of meningitis in a hospital in La Spezia Thursday, the Liguria regional government said. Standard procedures for managing cases of meningococcus sepsis have been initiated, the government said. Anti-biotics will be given to all those who came into close contact with the boy this afternoon. Doctors will go to the boy's nursery school to start administering antibiotics, medical sources said. The regional health agency, ALISA, set up a commission to assess the case and recommend all possible action.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33