Pope to move from Chile to Peru

Rome, January 18 - Pope Francis's week-long South American tour is set to move from Chile to Peru on Thursday. His last stop in Chile Thursday will be at Iquique, in northern mining country, where he will meet two victims of the 1970s Chilean military dictatorship who will give him a letter. Meanwhile the Vatican said Thursday that the identities of the clerical sex abuse victims Francis met in Chile will remain secret. A woman died of a heart attack after the pope's Mass at Temuco Wednesday.

