Milan

3 nabbed for rape with date-rape drug

In Milan

3 nabbed for rape with date-rape drug

Milan, January 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested three Italian men for allegedly raping a young woman after slipping a 'date-rape drug' into her drink in a Milan disco last April, judicial sources said Thursday. The woman had been asked out by one of the three, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33