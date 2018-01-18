3 nabbed for rape with date-rape drug

Milan
18/01/2018
Milan, January 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested three Italian men for allegedly raping a young woman after slipping a 'date-rape drug' into her drink in a Milan disco last April, judicial sources said Thursday. The woman had been asked out by one of the three, police said.
