Rome

Andreotti lawyer Bongiorno to run for League (3)

'Sign of a League that is growing' says Salvini

Andreotti lawyer Bongiorno to run for League (3)

Rome, January 18 - Giulia Bongiorno, a lawyer who successfully defended late premier Giulio Andreotti from mafia and murder charges, will run with the anti-migrant, anti-euro League in the March 4 general election, leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday. "Giulia Bongiorno is heading the League ticket in various parts of the country," said Salvini, whose party is running in a centre-right alliance with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party and a smaller rightist party. Salvini was speaking at a press conference with Bongiorno, who was also chair of the Lower House justice committee. "It is the sign of a League that is growing, involving, banking on professionals from civil society and above all in the field of the defence of security, women's rights and justice reform," he said. Bongiorno said "I am thrilled to restart this road, happy with my continual discourse with Salvini. "I want an Italy with fewer culprits getting off and more rules that guarantee freedom". On a Salvini campaign vow to reopen brothels, Bongiorno said "if it's a free choice by women, I say Yes". Raffaele Sollecito, who Bongiorno helped clear of murder along with Amanda Knox in the Meredith Kercher case, said "I hope (Bongiorno) makes it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata a Messina

Colpita da aneurisma , salvata
a Messina: "Grazie ai medici!"

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

“Revolution”, condanne definitive

di Rocco Muscari

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Diciottenne ucciso: tutta Crotone a dargli l'ultimo saluto

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Olio lubrificante venduto come gasolio, 6 arresti

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Morto a Cosenza John Francis Lane

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33