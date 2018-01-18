Priest cited for hitting kids during catechism (3)

Rome, January 18 - An Italian priest was cited Thursday for allegedly hitting a number of children during a catechism class. The episode allegedly happened in the diocese of Santa Maria Regina dei Martiri in the southern Rome suburb of Dragona on Wednesday, police said. The priest reportedly told police he slapped the children "because they were making a row". Police intervened after complaints from the parents of the children, who are aged 10-11. Some of the kids went to hospital to be treated, police said.