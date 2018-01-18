10,000 budding M5S MPs says Di Maio (2)

Rome
18/01/2018
Rome, January 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said 10,000 people have applied to run in the anti-establishment movement's process to select its parliamentary candidates for the March 4 general election. He also dismissed reports that the movement's IT system crashed, causing chaos for budding MPs. "It's not true," Di Maio told Radio 24. "Every time we hold parliamentarian primaries I read in the newspapers of chaos, but I never read about the membership cards bought by the (traditional) parties. "We are conducting a selection process of iron. "There were people who did not have the requisites and we discarded them because we are not a shuttle bus to go to parliament".
