Putin building feudal regime, I'm not giving up-Navalny (2)

Moscow
18/01/2018
Moscow, January 18 - Alexei Navalny has told ANSA that he is not giving up his political battle in Russia and blasted President Vladimir Putin's administration as "feudal". "Vladimir Putin has chosen to stay in power with the president-for-life formula and he is building a feudal system based on family clans, who now control 85% of our economy," Navalny said. "Today independent political activity in Russia entails risks, but I'll keep going, there's no alternative. "We are fighting for our right to participate in the construction of Russia's future".
