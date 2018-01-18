Rome

Italy needs courage and confidence - Gentiloni

Country out of crisis, growth stable says premier

Rome, January 18 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday said Italy needs to have faith in itself as it tackles its challenges as he opened the academic year at the LUISS university in Rome. "Italy is going through a period in which courage and confidence are needed more than ever," Gentiloni said. "(We are) out of the greatest (economic) crisis of the post-war period with stable growth".

