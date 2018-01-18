Putin 'links' to League, M5S are irritating -Navalny to ANSA (4)

Moscow, January 18 - Russian opposition political activist Alexei Navalny has blasted alleged "links" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's League and 5-Star Movement political parties in an exclusive interview with ANSA. "The links between the Putin regime and the Italian establishment are irrational and quite irritating," Navalny said. "Those with the extreme right parties are incomprehensible, as in the case of the Northern League, which loves Putin and Putin loves them a lot. But their ideologies are opposite. "I'm very sorry that the 5-Star Movement has a position favourable to Putin because, on the basis of everything they say, they should hate him". Navalny told ANSA that Italy should be a friend of the Russian people, not its oligarchs. "There is a solid relationship between Italy and Russia and the Russians consider the Italians a special people," Navalny said in the interview, the first given to the Italian media after his election exclusion. "I'd like to see a more active position by Italy on individual sanctions because your country is a major destination for the dirty money of the oligarchs, who steal here and then go and have fun in your resorts. "I'd like it to be more a friend of the Russian people and less of Putin's oligarchs". Navalny said he is not giving up his political battle in Russia and blasted Putin's administration as "feudal". "Vladimir Putin has chosen to stay in power with the president-for-life formula and he is building a feudal system based on family clans, who now control 85% of our economy," Navalny said. "Today independent political activity in Russia entails risks, but I'll keep going, there's no alternative. "We are fighting for our right to participate in the construction of Russia's future".