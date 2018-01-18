Moscow

Italy shd be friend of Russians, not oligarchs-Navalny

Activist wants 'more active role' on individual sanctions

Italy shd be friend of Russians, not oligarchs-Navalny (2)

Moscow, January 18 - Russian opposition political activist Alexei Navalny has told ANSA that Italy should be a friend of the Russian people, not its oligarchs. "There is a solid relationship between Italy and Russia and the Russians consider the Italians a special people," Navalny said in exclusive interview, the first given to the Italian media after his election exclusion. "I'd like to see a more active position by Italy on individual sanctions because your country is a major destination for the dirty money of the oligarchs, who steal here and then go and have fun in your resorts. "I'd like it to be more a friend of the Russian people and less of Putin's oligarchs".

