Putin 'links' to League, M5S are irritating-Navalny (2)

Moscow, january 18 - Russian opposition political activist Alexei Navalny has blasted alleged ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's League and 5-Star Movement political parties in an exclusive interview with ANSA. "The links between the Putin regime and the Italian establishment are irrational and quite irritating," Navalny said. "Those with the extreme right parties are incomprehensible, as in the case of the Northern League, which loves Putin and Putin loves them a lot. But their ideologies are opposite. "I'm very sorry that the 5-Star Movement has a position favourable to Putin because, on the basis of everything they say, they should hate him".