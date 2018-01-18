Worker, 19, dead after getting trapped in lathe (2)

Bresci
18/01/2018
Bresci, January 18 - A 19-year-old worker is dead after being pulled into a lathe on Wednesday at a firm in Rovato in the northern province of Brescia, sources said on Thursday. The man was dragged into the machinery after the sleeve of his jumper was snagged by it, according to an initial reconstruction. He suffered the fatal injuries in front is his father, the sources said. He died at Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital.
