Dozens arrested in operation targeting Chinese mafia (2)

Rome
18/01/2018
Rome, January 18 - Italian police on Thursday conducted a huge operation targeting the Chinese mafia, sources said. Dawn raids were staged to execute many arrest warrants in several Italian cities in relation to a probe coordinated by Florence anti-mafia investigators. There were also operations in France and Spain thanks to cooperation with police in those countries, sources said. The organization allegedly did illegal business in several European countries in addition to Italy.
