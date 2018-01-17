House OKs Niger mission resolution (4)

Rome, January 17 - The Lower House on Wednesday OK'd the continuation in 2018 of Italian missions abroad including a new one to Niger. The chamber approved a majority resolution on the matter, which was also voted by the centre-right opposition Forza Italia (FI) party. The anti-migrant, anti-euro League abstained. Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: "the House greenlights international missions. From Afghanistan to Iraq, from Lebanon to Kosovo, from Libya to Niger, Italian armed forces and cooperation work for peace, development and stability, against terrorism and human trafficking". Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said the Italian armed forces "will continue to fight against terrorism and human trafficking and to foster peace and stability". "As Italians, we should be proud of the work our military carries out on a daily basis, in Italy and abroad". She would Italy would continue to work on capacity building and training local forces.