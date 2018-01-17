House-to-house campaigning says Renzi (3)

Rome, January 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi told the PD directorate Wednesday that the centre-left party now needed to focus on house-to-house campaigning for the March 4 general election, and stop talking about what will happen after the vote. "The discussion within the party on the aftermath, I propose doing it after the election," said the former premier. "In these 46 days (before the vote), we go house to house. "All assessments of the aftermath have to be done afterwards. "The PD message is enough discussions and polemics, and now we go into the election campaign with our heads held high".