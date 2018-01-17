Renzi says exception for Gentiloni, ministers (3)

Rome, January 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday the PD was making an exception for Premier Paolo Gentiloni and his ministers to stand in the March 4 elections should they choose to do so. "It's a political assessment," he said, adding that Paolo Siani, brother of a Camorra victim, and trade unionist Carla Cantone would be among the candidates. "The premier will be the premier, but if he or his ministers will take the field, as I believe, it will be positive, to reinforce not only our teamwork but also have a more credible team than others".