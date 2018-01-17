Renzi says exception for Gentiloni, ministers (3)

Rome
17/01/2018
Rome, January 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday the PD was making an exception for Premier Paolo Gentiloni and his ministers to stand in the March 4 elections should they choose to do so. "It's a political assessment," he said, adding that Paolo Siani, brother of a Camorra victim, and trade unionist Carla Cantone would be among the candidates. "The premier will be the premier, but if he or his ministers will take the field, as I believe, it will be positive, to reinforce not only our teamwork but also have a more credible team than others".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
L’omicidio della città nascosta che rimane un tarlo irrisolto della società civile
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online